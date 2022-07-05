Frank Carter announces new card game ‘Halves’

Carter & Richardson, the minds behind Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, have launched a Kickstarter campaign for a new card game called Halves.

Halves utilises the player’s “superior intellect” to win points by guessing the word on their opponent’s card and stopping the opponent from guessing theirs. An arsenal of Trap cards designed to “deceive, disrupt and derail” players adds a twist to the game, and it’s described as “unfun for all the family”.

During Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes’ first tour in 2016, Frank Carter and Dean Richardson came up with Halves on a plane to Ireland. They’ve been perfecting it ever since, alongside releasing four critically acclaimed albums, touring the world as headliners and supporting the likes of massive acts such as Foo Fighters and Biffy Clyro alongside Richardson’s work as a graphic designer and Carter’s tattoo shop, Rose of Mercy.

On the creation of Halves, Richardson said: “We sat next to each other on the plane and by the time we landed, we had drawn most of what the game is now. So then we went into WH Smith’s at the airport, bought a deck of actual cards, some kids’ coloured stickers and a Sharpie, and just got full tunnel vision.

“I would say 90 per cent of what is in the game now came from that one flight, which is quite a common thing for mine and Frank’s partnership. There’s these moments where a lot comes, and then a lot longer trying to piece that into something that can be put out into the world.”

Fast-forward six years and four prototypes, and Halves is ready to play. Carter and Richardson have launched a Kickstarter campaign which will run for one month and aims to raise £15,000 in order to bring it to market. There is a reward system for pledging to the campaign, offering the likes of exclusive content, copies of the game and its expansions, right the way up to signed copies of Halves and “eternal friendship in the lifetime and the next.”

Speaking on Halves, Carter said: “Halves has been a labour of love for the past six years. We conceived the idea of the game on a flight when we were touring and as soon as we made the first prototype we fell in love with the way the game played.” He continued: “To finally release it on Kickstarter is an absolute dream; I would love to hit our goal early and get things moving with production. We love the game and can’t wait to hear what everyone thinks of it.”

At the time of writing (July 5) the Kickstarter launched this morning and has already raised £2,613 of their £15,000 goal, with over 84 backers and 28 days left on the calendar. It’s looking highly likely this project will meet its target and we’ll all have copies of Halves in our hands very soon.

