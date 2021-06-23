Frantic 60 multiplayer battles being considered for ‘Halo MCC’

Halo: The Master Chief Collection developer 343 Industries has confirmed it is exploring increasing the player count in multiplayer.

Producer Sean Swidersky mentioned the possibility during an official Xbox stream. In the clip, which was edited by Twitter user MintBlitz, Swidersky talks about how the team is exploring the possibility of raising the player count.

This could mean that Halo’s traditional 16-player maps will hold up to between 40 and 60 players. Considering Halo maps are known for being small, but well-designed, it will be interesting to see how such a higher player count affects multiplayer.

343 Industries is doing investigations on increased player counts beyond 16 players for Halo MCC!

Up to 40-60 players potentially. pic.twitter.com/Lh9kWZg0Ch — Mint Blitz (@MintBlitz) June 22, 2021

Advertisement

Swidersky mentions that there are some barriers to upping the player count. One of the biggest problems would be incorporating older hardware, which could struggle to handle such a large number of players in a map at one time.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection does feature a map creator called Forge Mode, which modders could use to create large arenas fit for such a large player count.

343 Industries could follow in DICE’s footsteps by limiting the player count on past consoles. The upcoming Battlefield 2042 will have a player count of 128 on current consoles and 64 on last generation consoles.

Swidersky doesn’t provide a time-frame on when players can expect an increased player count, although it sounds like the team has already got it working on more recent consoles and PC.

The increased player count could be 343 Industries’ attempt to bring Halo closer to the popular battle royale genre, which includes titles like Fortnite and PUBG.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, XCOM 2 Collection has officially been announced for Android, which will arrive in July.

Similar to the iOS port released last year, the Android port has been modified to fit on mobile with gesture controls and touchscreen commands.