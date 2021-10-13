Free ‘Quake’ “next-gen” upgrade is now live for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Following the remastered release of Quake in August, the classic first person shooter has now launched for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Players who bought the PS4 or Xbox One version of the game are eligible for a free upgrade with the same console family, while the upgrade will be automatic for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

As for the benefits of the upgrade, a Bethesda post confirms that the upgraded Quake supports 4K maximum resolution and 120 FPS frame rate for both consoles, although this will depend on having compatible monitors.

The dark fantasy FPS that changed everything is now available for modern hardware, including a free Next Gen update for existing users. See you beyond the Slipgate!https://t.co/5H80jjr0hC pic.twitter.com/h1G2w7mSdA — Quake Champions (@Quake) October 12, 2021

PS5 users will also get DualSense adaptive trigger and integrated speaker support for a more immersive experience. However, a further FAQ clarifies that PS4 saves will not transfer to the PS5 version.

Xbox owners meanwhile benefit from Xbox Play Anywhere support, meaning owning the game on Xbox consoles also unlocks it for Windows PC while saves are carried over on the same Xbox Live account.

The free next-gen upgrade doesn’t apply to Nintendo Switch or PC – the latter is already able to run Quake at 4K and 120 FPS.

The Quake remaster was released at the start of QuakeCon 2021 to celebrate the game’s 25th anniversary. The enhanced version also includes all previous episodes and add-ons, such as Quake 64 and a brand new episode made by Wolfenstein developer MachineGames, and the original score from Trent Reznor.

Elsewhere, another rating has been spotted for Alan Wake Remastered on Nintendo Switch. This is the second rating after a listing in Brazil was discovered last month, suggesting the remaster may be coming to Nintendo’s console after releasing for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One earlier this month.