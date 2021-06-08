French retailer leaks ‘Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’ PS5 bundle

Insomniac Games Sci-Fi action platformer Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart looks like it is getting its own PlayStation 5 bundle.

The upcoming PS5 exclusive Rift Apart is set for release on June 11, and French news site Station of Play has discovered a listing on a French retailer’s website that shows a PS5 bundle that includes the game.

Station of Play also shared a tweet that seemingly confirms the stock information, and a price of £515 (€599) though this may well be a placeholder price.

INFO StationOfPlay ! La PS5 aura bien son pack avec #RatchetAndClank ce 11/06 (comme je vous l'ai annoncé auparavant) ! Le prix devrait tourner autour de 569,99€ ! Le jeu semble être en version physique à l'intérieur du bundle !

Ventes à venir ici ► https://t.co/FcUizSfZ2m https://t.co/lf4ImVEuYb pic.twitter.com/8b264gegCp — StationOfPlay (@StationOfPlay) June 7, 2021

Advertisement

If this bundle is released, it will be the first official bundle since the PS5’s launch back in 2020. The console has proven extremely popular, to the point where Sony is struggling to keep up with demand due to material shortage.

During an analyst briefing in late April, Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki said he doesn’t think the demand for the PlayStation 5 is “calming down this year”.

“Even if we secure a lot more devices and produce many more units of the PlayStation 5 next year, our supply wouldn’t be able to catch up with demand,” he said.

In NME’s four-star review of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Tom Regan said “Rift Apart is entirely what you expect from a new Ratchet and Clank adventure. It’s a joyous, stunning, playable Saturday morning cartoon, providing a generous helping of family-friendly blasting.”

Advertisement

In other PlayStation news, Sony Interactive Entertainment Spain’s PlayStation Talents program showed off 21 different indie titles ahead of the upcoming E3 digital conference.

The titles range from 2D action games like Aeterna Noctis and Operation Highjump, to racing game KEO, and dungeon raider Rivalia.

Last week one of the titles, the first-person horror game Luto, proved fairly popular with its P.T.-inspired visuals and setting.