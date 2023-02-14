Frictional is working on a “‘SOMA’-style” game alongside ‘Amnesia: The Bunker’

Frictional Games is working on a new “SOMA-style” title alongside Amnesia: The Bunker.

Originally released by the studio in 2015, SOMA is a sci-fi horror game “set below the waves of the Atlantic ocean”. Players were tasked with surviving the sort of “hostile world” that would make them “question their very existence.”

Since then though, Frictional Games has been focused on the long-running Amnesia series, with The Bunker due for release later this year, following on 2020’s Amnesia: Rebirth.

However in a new interview with DualShockers, Amnesia: The Bunker’s creative lead Fredrik Olsson said: “We are still very much interested in doing more SOMA-style stuff.”

He added that Frictional Games’ co-founder Thomas Grip is “still very much working on a bigger project that you can say has much more of this kind of philosophical stuff like you saw in SOMA.”

It comes as earlier this month, Frictional were hiring a narrative designer who “loves sci-fi and horror”.

Amnesia: The Bunker was originally due for release next month but earlier this year, Frictional delayed its release by eight weeks.

Announcing the new launch date of May 16, 2023, Frictional released a statement that explained that “the team has had a tough winter with a slew of illnesses that has affected the development.”

“It is important to us to do the game justice, and in light of these halts in production we don’t wish to rush the end product. The team is working hard to make The Bunker the best it can be, and a few more weeks will make the necessary difference,” Frictional added.

Set to release for PC, Xbox and PlayStation, Amnesia: The Bunker follows a French soldier in WW1 as he becomes trapped in a dark bunker with a “dynamic and ever-present monster that reacts to player actions.” A trailer showing off The Bunker’s “semi open-world” was released in December.

