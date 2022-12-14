FromSoftware doesn’t have the technical ability to create non-apocalyptic games

According to FromSoftware’s Hidetaka Miyazaki, the studio doesn’t have the technical capability to create non-apocalyptic based games.

In recent years, FromSoftware has released Elden Ring, Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice alongside various titles in its Dark Souls series. While these games may be different in nature, they’re all set in dark, bleak or post-apocalyptic worlds.

In a new interview with IGN, FromSoftware president Hidetaka Miyazaki explained why. “ I would say there are two main reasons why we tend towards these apocalyptic settings,” he said. “One is purely direct to taste, and the preferences of the game director and game developers” while the second reason is more of a “technical reason,” he explained.

“I’d say that a lively bright setting is a little bit beyond FromSoftware’s capability or experiences as a developer,” said Miyazaki. “So it’s easier for us to direct and apply our own resources on what we’re good at, and what we’re used to. And so it is easier for us to express ourselves within these kind of darker and drier and quieter apocalyptic settings than livelier and busy ones.”

FromSoftware is currently gearing up to release Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon, with game director Masaru Yamamura confirming that the title will focus on single-player mode and boss fights.

“Boss battles are the highlight of the game in this title,” Yamamura said. “The essence of the battles, in which the player reads the enemy’s moves and then plays games with them, is of course provided, as is typical of FromSoftware. In this title, both the enemy and your own machine are aggressive and violent in their attacks.”

Earlier this month, Miyazaki hinted that “several more things” are in the works for Elden Ring after accepting the award for Game Of The Year at The 2022 Game Awards.

