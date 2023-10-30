FromSoftware reveals “massive recruitment” drive for “multiple new projects”

Reportedly, FromSoftware is on a “massive recruitment” initiative for “multiple new projects” with “online information sessions” starting in December.

IGN Japan claimed that the Armored Core developer will be conducting “mid-career recruitment online information sessions” in two months time, according to the machine translation of the report.

Openings from specific development disciplines like character design, cinematics, game programming, user interface artists and more have popped up in this hiring drive. This is in tandem with public relations, advertising, sales, and in-house IT system roles.

Furthermore, those who worked on Elden Ring and Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon will assist in the instruction and delivery of content for candidates in these sessions.

While these sessions are free, they are tailored for those who have experience already, insinuating that FromSoftware wants employees who can get started without too much training.

IGN Japan noted that the initiative is to “recruit development staff for multiple new projects”, which may mean a game that has not been revealed to the public yet.

It is known that FromSoftware is supporting Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon with updates and there is the Shadow Of The Erdtree expansion in the works for Elden Ring.

These new hires may be placed on these projects, however, director Hidetaka Miyazaki suggested there were “several more things” set to arrive in the Lands Between at The Game Awards 2022.

One of these was the Colosseum expansion, then the Shadow Of The Erdtree expansion, yet FromSoftware could conceivably build on Elden Ring in a sequel.

