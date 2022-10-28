Frontier to end support for ‘F1 Manager 2022’ less than two months after its release

Frontier Developments has confirmed that it will be ending support for F1 Manager 2022 less than two months after its release.

The first instalment of the revived F1 Manager series arrived on August 30, and is the first licensed F1 management game to be released since EA Sports’ 2000 PC game F1 Manager.

While three more editions of F1 Manager are set to be made by Frontier as part of their new licensing deal, the Cambridge-based company has now confirmed that the next patch for F1 Manager 2022 will also be the game’s last official major update.

Advertisement

“This next update for F1 Manager 2022 will be the last significant update that addresses player-reported feedback, or suggested changes and additions,” a post from Frontier on the F1 Manager subreddit reads.

“Any potential updates following this would be minor patches that do not noticeably affect gameplay. To ensure upcoming F1 Manager projects realise their potential and meet the expectations of both our team and our community, the development team’s focus must move fully onto projects beyond F1 Manager 2022, after this upcoming update.”

Frontier added: “Ever since we started to form the F1 Manager community, we’ve listened to and taken actions on your feedback and opinions whenever possible – and that will not be changing. Key reports and requests around F1 Manager 2022 from the community that are yet to be resolved will continue to be prioritised as we create future iterations in this franchise. With that mind, please keep sharing your thoughts in all the usual places, as we’ll be tracking them during development.

“Myself and u/SteveFromFrontier will continue to be active across all our channels, after the final update and beyond, to answer questions, create content, and generally hang out with our players. We love seeing your stories, reading suggestions, and nerding out about F1 with you all, so that won’t be stopping.

“We’ve said this many times before, but THANK YOU for continuing to be part of the F1 Manager community, and joining us on this journey from the very beginning. F1 Manager 2022 is just the start, and we can’t wait to share more with you in the future!”

Advertisement

Back in June, Frontier announced a partnership with the long-running F1 In Schools program.