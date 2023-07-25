Full ‘The Simpsons: Hit and Run’ fan remake will never be released

Developer Reuben “Reubs” Ward doubled down on his stance that his completed The Simpsons: Hit & Run remake will never be released to the public.

His The Simpsons: Hit & Run remake is now finished, according to a recently released video titled “THE FINALE” on his YouTube channel, showing the significant improvements from the original assets to the Unreal Engine 5 recreations. While it is an amazing achievement and a labour of love for the classic game, Reubs is not going to give the new and improved Hit & Run away.

“This is a fan remake for entertainment purposes, this game will never be available to download. Please do not pester my poor Discord mods for a download link!” said the developer in a disclaimer note (via IGN).

Originally, Reubs managed to remake the entirety of Hit & Run in one week. However, this didn’t do the game justice and so the developer has spent approximately two years turning that project into an appealing evolution of the action-adventure.

Lead Hit & Run designer Joe McGinn had said that he “would love” to see a revival of the game for more modern consoles, and producer Vlad Ceraldi added that it would be a “wonderful” opportunity to introduce the game to greater audiences.

Yet, the current co-showrunner of The Simpsons and one of the co-writers on the game explained that there are a number of factors impeding a possible official remake.

“It’s a complicated corporate octopus to try to make that happen,” said Matt Selman, though he supported the sentiments from gamers across the globe for a new Hit & Run.

