Harmonix’s music mixing Fuser is free to play for anyone with a Nintendo Switch Online membership until July 5.

Fuser is a music mixing rhythm game from Harmonix, the creators of Guitar Hero and Dance Central. Nintendo Switch users with an online membership can download the game and play for free until July 5. If players want more, they can get the game at a discounted price until July 9.

Fuser is a non-stop virtual music festival that allows players to mix music alone or with friends. The game features many chart-topping songs such as ‘Don’t Start Now’ by Dua Lipa, ‘Thunder’ by Imagine Dragons, and ‘X Gon’ Give It To Ya’ by DMX. It also covers several genres with ‘Killing in the Name’ by Rage Against the Machine and ‘Jolene’ by Dolly Parton.

TODAY, we welcome all #NintendoSwitchOnline members to play #FUSER for FREE until July 5! If you like the mixes you create or the Co-op sessions you'll play, get the game for 25% off at $29.99 until July 9. Jump onto the #DiamondStage and mix the hits at https://t.co/sNlwznV11N pic.twitter.com/XHQiX5XCOS — FUSER (@FUSERgame) June 29, 2021

Players can split songs into different tracks, isolating things such as vocals, drums, or guitar. These can be added to the current mix a player is creating and automatically adjust things like temp and key. This allows players to create music mixes quickly and easily incorporate any genre or artist they choose.

Fuser features challenges that unlock new skills and instruments as they progress from the basics to expert level mixing. These skills can then be taken to the diamond stage, which is streamed across Fuser’s social media channels and in-game 24/7.

Throughout the game, players will earn currency that can be spent to customise their DJ’s look and their deck, pyrotechnics, lighting effects, and more to personalise every one of their performances.

Fuser also features freestyle play which is unscored and allows players to create any mixes they like with no limitations or high scores to worry about.

Fuser is free on Nintendo Switch for anyone with a Nintendo Switch Online membership until July 5.