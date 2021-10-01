Futuristic ‘Counter-Strike: Global Offensive’ fan map adds extra mode

A fan-made map for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive lets fans play a second Wingman mode within a futuristic research facility reminisce of the Half-Life series.

As spotted by PCGamesN, the fan-made map – called Orion – is set in “a remote top secret research facility” that is under threat by a mysterious group. Orion is incredibly futuristic, and the clinical hallways and scientific research equipment are sure to draw comparisons to Valve‘s other big franchise, Half-Life.

The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive map can now be played with the bomb defusal Wingman mode, a smaller 2v2 mode that requires players work in tandem with their partner to succeed and take home the victory.

The trio behind Orion previously launched the research base as a Hostage Wingman map, though there have been some changes made to the area to ensure that Orion is still balanced within a separate game mode. This means that anyone looking to try out the map can do so with the hostage Wingman or defusal Wingman modes.

In the description, the trio adds that the newest release is “for those who want to try out Orion with the classic Wingman mode”.

Steam user KlixX created the environment art for Orion, while Slimek handled level design and material creation. Last but not least, Squidski created the 3D art and helped out with some level design.

The latest Counter-Strike: Global Offensive fan map currently has an average rating of four stars out of 33 ratings, the same rating that the original launch received. Fans can try the newer bomb defusal Wingman mode for Orion here, while the original hostage Wingman mode can be found here.

