The ‘Fortnite’ Galactus skin has been leaked by a dataminer

A Fortnite data miner has leaked the skin for Galactus, ahead of the Nexus War end-of-season event.

The leak, which was shared on Twitter by user Mix, offers players a look at the villainous Marvel character, who has been designed to fit Fortnite’s style. The dataminer notes that the skin is an “early look” at the character, and that the final design may be different.

Check out the leaked skin below.

Another leaker, ShiinaBR, also noted that the Galactus skin was added into the game’s files around 3 patches ago.

It is currently unknown if the skin will only be available during the Galactus event, which kicks off on Tuesday, December 1, or if it will be available for purchase via the in-game store. It is also unclear if players will actually get to play as Galactus, or if this is how Galactus will look like during the event.

The Galactus event will coincide with the end of Fortnite Season 4, and will be a live one-time event. Players will have to tune in at 10pm BST to catch the event, with no additional showings scheduled, much like the infamous black hole event.

Let me express smth real quick to show how huge this event will be this event has 2 encrypted paks a 721MB enc pak and a 500MB one they are probably Two times bigger than the biggest event pak we ever had + They are compressed so the size is way bigger .. — XTigerHyperX – Fortnite Leaks (@XTigerHyperX) November 18, 2020

An effect used for the monster's yellow energy beam was added back into the files in 14.60. pic.twitter.com/fRV9N42XNT — Mang0e – Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) November 25, 2020

Other leaks have also popped up, suggesting that the event may be the biggest in Fortnite history so far, with compressed files of up to 721MB and 500MB, as well as the return of an effect used for the monster’s energy beam.

In other Fortnite news, data miner and leaker Lucas7yoshi shared last week that players can expect modding support to be added to Fortnite in the future. However, the leaker also noted that it is currently unclear of the “extent” of the feature, although he says he’s “100 per cent” confident that modding is in the world.