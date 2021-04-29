Game devs are calling ‘Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’ the “best-looking video game ever”

A number of gaming developers are dishing out high praise for Insomniac Games’ graphics on Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

Following the release of a new gameplay trailer earlier this week, several game developers and industry veterans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on Insomniac Games’ accomplishments.

Drew Murray, who recently rejoined Insomniac Games as a Principal Designer but did not work on the development of Rift Apart said: “This is the best-looking video game ever made. Period. It won’t be forever, of course, but on June 11, I 100% stand behind that statement. And I say that having had literally no hand in making it, just observing with awe since I returned to @insomniacgames #stunning”

This is the best-looking video game ever made. Period. It won't be forever, of course, but on June 11, I 100% stand behind that statement. And I say that having had literally no hand in making it, just observing with awe since I returned to @insomniacgames. #stunning https://t.co/az2WDvPA7s — Drew Murray (@PlaidKnuckles) April 26, 2021

Advertisement

Insomniac Games’ Community Director James Stevenson also chimed in to say: “I’ve played through the game at home on my 77″ OLED. It’s the best looking video game I’ve ever seen. The team has knocked this out of the park to create a PS5 showpiece.”

I've played through the game at home on my 77" OLED. It's the best looking video game I've ever seen. The team has knocked this out of the park to create a PS5 showpiece. https://t.co/G1oREJ3UaC — James Stevenson (@JamesStevenson) April 26, 2021

Scott Lowe, a games industry communications professional who had previously worked at Activision and Naughty Dog said: “I don’t think I’ve seen a modern AAA game where gameplay so closely hits the same visual fidelity bar of cinematics. The team at @insomniacgames are wizards. Wizards I say!”

I don't think I've seen a modern AAA game where gameplay so closely hits the same visual fidelity bar of cinematics. The team at @insomniacgames are wizards. Wizards I say! https://t.co/fuEW7nzn2K — Scott Lowe (@ScottLowe) April 26, 2021

The recently released gameplay trailer included a mix of gameplay footage and cutscenes, both of which showcase impressive animated film quality characters and environments.

Advertisement

The trailer also finally revealed long-awaited information on the upcoming game’s new female lombax character, now officially known as Rivet. Rivet is the lone lombax of an alternate dimension, battling her own universe’s version of Dr. Nefarious.

Rivet crosses paths with Ratchet and Clank when the latter duo are sucked into a multitude of dimensions by Dr. Nefarious in an attempt to defeat the heroic duo once and for all.

In other Ratchet & Clank news, a special edition of Sony’s State Of Play presentation has been announced for Thursday, April 29, and will focus on Rift Apart ahead of its release in June.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is scheduled to release on June 11 for the PS5 exclusively. Pre-order bundles featuring special armoured cosmetics are now available.