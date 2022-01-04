Game Pass adding ‘Mass Effect Legendary Edition’, ‘Outer Wilds’ this month

The selection of games coming to Xbox Game Pass for this January have been revealed, and the previously rumoured Mass Effect Legendary Edition is included.

This comes from an official Xbox Wire blog post, with a list of games and when they’re coming to Xbox Game Pass down below:

Available today

Gorogoa (Cloud, console, PC)

Olija (Cloud, console, PC)

Available January 6

Embr (Cloud, console, PC)

Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Console and PC) via EA Play

Available January 13

Spelunky 2 (Console and PC)

By the sounds of it, The Anacrusis is launching in January in a sort of Early Access, although the full game is also coming to Xbox Game Pass. Outer Wilds was previously on the service as well, and it looks to be returning without the critically acclaimed DLC.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition was rumoured to be coming to Game Pass back in November, as a Polish site noted that the game briefly had the Game Pass badge on the store, although no confirmation was given at the time. An Ultimate subscription is required for this title, as it is included with EA Play.

January’s Games with Gold titles were also announced recently, which you can find here. If you’re subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, you are able to redeem these games as well.

In other news, the original Halo was designed as an open-world game when the campaign first came about, although only one level reflected that vision. Marcus Lehto – the art director of the first Halo game – said: “When building the first demo the intent then was to make it open world. Closest we got was The Silent Cartographer level.”