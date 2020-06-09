GAME has today announced that it will begin welcoming customers starting June 15.

The company announced its plans in an email to customers, outlining the COVID-19 safety precautions it’ll be implementing to ensure a safe shopping experience.

Stores were originally ordered to close on March 23 in accordance to government guidelines which outlined all non-essential businesses must close in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19.

At the time, a message on GAME’s website stated: “The safety of our customers and colleague is paramount, so we have temporarily closed our stores.”

The UK government has since announced that non-essential shops could begin re-opening on June 15, which the company intends to do, starting in England and Northern Ireland.

“Based on the latest guidance from the Government we are opening our England and Northern Ireland stores from 15th June,” the company stated in an email to customers. “Wales from 18th June and our stores in Scotland are still waiting to be confirmed.”

Part of the procedures in place will include limiting the amount of customers in store, markers to help ensure customers are following the two-meter social distancing law and enforcing that browsing is not allowed. Customers will be directed to staff to advise them.

“We have added Perspex screens at the tills to minimise contact between staff and our customers,” the company informed, adding that “we have supplied staff with masks, gloves, face guards and hand sanitiser.”

Customers looking to trade-in will be instructed to place items on the counter and step back. Items will then be wiped down with alcohol wipes and put into isolation for three days before being redistributed out.

GAME Belong – gaming arenas that encourage a social space for competitive games – will remain closed.