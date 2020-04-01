Gamedev.world announces ‘pay-what-you-like’ bundle featuring over 100 games and tools

Gamedev.world has announced the GDC Relief bundle to help those affected by the cancellation of its Game Developers Conference (GDC) due to COVID-19. The ‘pay-what-you-like’ bundle grants players access to games and other content from over 165 developers.

Described as the gaming industry’s “premier professional event”, GDC was set to take place from March 17-21, but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gamedev.world said in a statement that this cancellation has significantly impacted developers around the world, from those who have been stranded abroad to others who are “thousands of dollars in debt from non-refundable fees”.

“The Gamedev.world team has worked these past few weeks to help developers return home, negotiate refunds, and figure out temporary lodging, but right now financial support is one of those urgent needs faced by developers around the world that we cannot help alleviate without your support,” the statement continued.

Proceeds from the sales of this bundle – which includes games, art, music, code and prototypes – will go to a relief fund which will extend financial assistance to the developers affected by the GDC cancellation.

Games in the bundle span across multiple platforms including Windows, Linux, MacOS and Android. They include ‘Dieselpunk’ action game Airheart – Tales Of Broken Wings, cat simulator Catlateral Damage and modern-day RPG Long Gone Days.

13 of the games require Steam keys, which will only be made available to those who contribute US$10 or more to the fundraising bundle. Gamedev.world says this is “to give as many people as possible the opportunity to contribute”.

The bundle is only available from now until April 3.