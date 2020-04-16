Gamescom 2020 has now joined the growing list of gaming-related events that have been affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The feasibility of the event, which was set to take place in Cologne, Germany from August 25 to 29, has been thrown into question after the German government yesterday (April 15) extended its ban on all major events in the country until August 31 to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Gamescom organisers said on Twitter that the ban will “affect the planning” of this year’s edition of the trade fair. However, they added that Gamescom 2020 will “definitely take place digitally”, although they did not provide details.

❗ Even though not all details are known at present, the nationwide ban on major events until the end of August will also affect the planning for #gamescom2020. Furthermore: gamescom 2020 will definitely take place digitally! We will provide further information shortly. ❗ — gamescom (@gamescom) April 15, 2020

Launched in 2009, Gamescom is an annual trade fair for video games. Last year’s edition featured exhibitions from developers such as Nintendo, Bethesda, CD Projekt and THQ Nordic, among others.

Other major gaming events such as QuakeCon and E3 have also been cancelled due to the pandemic. E3 had announced that the company would host a digital event, but later called off that plan as well, and will instead be “working with exhibitors to promote and showcase individual company announcements”.

In other gaming expo and conference news, the team at Blizzard is moving forward with its plans for BlizzCon 2020, which is currently scheduled for November. The company has, however, noted that it will monitor the current situation, and is prepared to either cancel or postpone the event. In a statement on the company’s website, Blizzard announced that “it’s too early to know whether BlizzCon 2020 will be feasible.”