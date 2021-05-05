Gamescom 2021 to be digital-only event, cancelling hybrid plans

The German Games Industry Association have announced that Gamescom 2021 will now go ahead as a digital-only event.

The organiser had previously planned for a ‘hybrid’ event that would take place online with physical experiences, which would have taken place in Cologne.

In a press statement, the organisers explained their decision to cancel the hybrid elements for an all-digital Gamescom in August.

“This decision was made after extensive discussions with partners and exhibitors,” the statement reads. “Thus, the organizers take into account the current situation, in which too many companies are unable to participate in physical events this year due to the still difficult development. In this way, they also meet the partners’ strong need for planning security.”

NO RETREAT, NO SURRENDER! 🚨 #gamescom2021 goes digital! Ready for an adventure? ➡️ gamescom epix will lead you on a special quest 🎉💯 Back again: gamescom: Opening Night Live with @geoffkeighley and our awesome shows. Statement: https://t.co/kV25mQWAJT pic.twitter.com/qBM5qiE8AP — gamescom (@gamescom) May 5, 2021

Gamescom 2021 will be held digital and free taking place August 25-27. This format will include Opening Night Live hosted by Geoff Keighley on August 25.

IGN is confirmed to return to produce the English-language Gamescom studio and the Awesome Indies show.

A new concept is also being introduced called Gamescom Epix, which will involve reaching out to the community to go on a “joint quest journey in social media”.

“What we want to do with this is transfer even more of the unique Gamescom atmosphere to the digital world,” the statement reads. “Together with our numerous partners, we want to make Gamescom the world’s biggest gaming event again in 2021.”

Gamescom’s decision leaves other organisers of live events on shaky ground. EGX has currently planned for London-based events for EGX Rezzed in July and EGX in October.

