Gamescom 2022 will be both an in-person and online event

Gamescom‘s organisers have announced that this year’s event will be held both in-person and online.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, for the past two years, gaming conventions such as E3 and Gamescom have been held online as digital events in order to follow restrictions.

Gamescom has been held as an all-digital event during this time, however, the orgnaisers – Koelnmesse and the German Games Industry Association (GAME) – have confirmed that 2022’s convention will be a hybrid event and will be held both in-person and online.

Advertisement

Gamescom 2022 is set to take place from August 24 to August 28 in Cologne, Germany with the Gamescom Opening Night Live presentation starting on August 23 ahead of public access.

As reported by VGC, GAME managing director Felix Falk released a statement saying: “All Gamescom fans and partners have been waiting for this for two years: Gamescom is finally returning to the Cologne exhibition halls, and thus also the unique festival feeling we had all been missing so much.”

Gamescom 2021 was initially supposed to be a hybrid event, but was cancelled and instead became a digital-only event.

“This year we are combining the best of both worlds: our extensive digital program with the incomparable Gamescom experience on-site,” Falk continued. “In the process, Gamescom is also once again setting new standards in 2022, for example, in matters of sustainability: with our ‘Gamescom goes green’ initiative, we will make Gamescom a special and climate-friendly event together with visitors and exhibitors.

“We thus want to not only be a lighthouse for the many initiatives for environmental protection and climate action in the international games industry, but also a pioneer for international events in general.”

Advertisement

In other news, Gearbox has announced the post-launch content plans for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, including a Fortnite crossover, season pass DLC, and more.