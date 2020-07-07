Gamescom reveals more details about online-only 2020 event

Gamescom has announced new details about the online-only Gamescom 2020 event, in place of the cancelled physical conference due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The virtual version of Gamescom 2020 is set to take place from August 27 to August 30, and will be produced in partnership with video game journalist Geoff Keighley, IGN and Webedia Germany. Gamescom announced the new partnerships on Twitter.

IGN and Webedia Germany will both produce content daily over the course of the convention, in English and German, respectively. They include interviews with game developers, game demos, analyses, news and more.

The proceedings of the conference will kick off on August 27 with Opening Night Live, produced by Geoff Keighley. The Opening Night Live show is expected to showcase major upcoming releases, as was the case with the 2019 edition.

This will be followed by Daily Shows, which will be hosted by Michael Swaim, on August 28 and 29, and will serve as a recap of the highlights for each day, as well as touch on the various esports, cosplay and other Gamescom news.

Awesome Indies, will take place on August 29, and aims to shine “a spotlight on some of the most original and exciting games coming out of the indie developer scene”. The conference will wrap up on August 30 with a Best Of Show event, which will highlight the biggest moments of the showcase and hand out a number of Gamescom awards.

The content that is being curated for the conference will be produced at several studio locations throughout the United States and Germany. Gamescom 2020 will be available to watch on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter and Facebook for free. Full details are available here.

In other Gamescom news, this year’s inaugural Gamescom Asia event has been postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19. It was scheduled to make its debut in Singapore this October, but will now take place from October 14 to October 17 in 2021 instead.