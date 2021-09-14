Gearbox has confirmed a new ‘Brothers In Arms’ game is on the way

Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford has confirmed that a new Brothers In Arms game is in development, but that the company will be keeping details quiet.

In an interview with Ted Price, the CEO of Insomniac Games, Pitchford officially confirmed the development of a new Brothers In Arms game. Although the podcast aired in April, a YouTube upload this month has seen the news picked up.

Pitchford explained why the company has chosen to keep its cards close to its chest with regards to the new Brothers In Arms, saying that lessons had been learned from Aliens: Colonial Marines. According to Pitchford, both Fox and Sega rushed to announce the game before contracts had even been signed, leading to fan expectations running wild.

“The second you hear Gearbox and Aliens and Unreal Engine,” he explained, “everybody already decided the game in their head”.

With Borderlands 3, Gearbox’s approach was different. The team waited until development had already progressed significantly before announcing the game – “I didn’t even announce Borderlands 3 until it was in beta,” admits Pitchford.

“It sucks because I know there’s a lot of people —we’re working on another Brothers In Arms game—but I’m not saying shit until we have it. We have fans that really love that [series], but they’re just going to have to suffer.”

Back in April of 2020, it was announced that Gearbox was working on a TV adaptation of Brothers In Arms, although no further details have emerged since.

The Brothers In Arms TV series is set to explore previously classified World War II stories, based on true events. In an official statement on its website, Gearbox announced that the first season will “reveal the biggest scandal of WWII, which was kept secret for 40 years”, although no specifics were given.

