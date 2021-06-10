Gearbox unveils fantasy looter-shooter ‘Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’

Gearbox Software has officially unveiled a Borderlands spin-off titled Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

READ MORE: ‘Metal Slug Tactics’ announced with gameplay trailer



As announced via Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest on June 10th, 2021, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is described as a “high fantasy take on a looter shooter” and was confirmed to not take place in the Borderlands universe.

Advertisement

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will take players through a fantasy tabletop world. The protagonists will quest through the game to defeat a dragon lord, while meeting a cast of unique characters such as a lute-wielding bardbarian.

Published by 2K Games, the new title will feature the voice cast of numerous well-known names, including Andy Samberg, Wanda Sykes, Will Arnett and Ashley Burch. The latter of which has voiced Tiny Tina since the Borderlands series began.

The character most recently appeared in Borderlands 3, which launched in September 2019. The game went on to achieve the highest initial sales in the series’ history, accumulating more than five million sales within its first five days.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will launch on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. The Borderlands-themed spinoff will also launch on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store.

The Borderlands spin-off is expected to launch sometime in early 2022. More information will be revealed this summer.

Advertisement

A Borderlands movie is currently in production, and will feature a star-studded cast which includes the likes of Jamie-Lee Curtis, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Cate Blanchett.

The movie will take place in an alternate universe, but will roughly follow the events of the first game which followed a group of vault hunters chasing down ancient.

A new puzzle adventure game titled planet of Planet of Luna was also anounced during Summer Game Fest.

Planet of Lana is a “cinematic puzzle adventure” in which players build friendships and explore the brightly coloured world alongside a companion.