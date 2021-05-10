Gearbox are working alone on future ‘Borderlands’ games

Gearbox CEO Randy Pichford has hinted that the company is working on another Borderlands game in a series of tweets debunking collaboration rumours.

According to Pichford’s tweets, Gearbox are “working on the big one”, which many fans took to mean a sequel or spin-off of Borderlands 3.

So you’re confirming that Gearbox is working on a Borderlands spin-off game themselves?! 😁 got it. — TheSicklyWord (@TheSicklyWord) May 6, 2021

Advertisement

Alongside this potential teaser, Pitchford revealed that rumours of a collaborative effort were untrue.

“I am told of rumors that Gearbox is ‘assisting’ or ‘co-developing’ another Borderlands game (or a new spin-off game),” Pitchford said in his tweet.

I am told of rumors that Gearbox is "assisting" or "co-developing" another Borderlands game (or a new spin-off game). These rumors are NOT accurate. Gearbox is lead dev of any future games in the Borderlands franchise (or any Borderlands adjacent games) with no co-development. — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) May 6, 2021

“These rumors are NOT accurate. Gearbox is lead dev of any future games in the Borderlands franchise (or any Borderlands adjacent games) with no co-development.”

He went on to ask if any of his followers had “Skills-To-Pay-Bills” and wanted to “get in on some Borderlands action” because they are now “working on the big one”.

More: We are definitely working on some amazing stuff that, I hope, will surprise and delight you. Plug: if anyone out there has Skills-To-Pay-Bills and wants to get in on some Borderlands action, we're working on the big one 🙂 https://t.co/Pp5iTUBwAt https://t.co/ExjXEbU30R — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) May 6, 2021

Advertisement

Gearbox have been confirmed for the E3 conference this year, and will likely make any Borderlands announcements during their speaker slot.

The upcoming Borderlands film has recently cast Russian boxer-turned-actor Florian Munteanu as Krieg, joining Jamie Lee Curtis, Jack Black, Cate Blanchett, and more.

“Florian brings real humanity and multiple layers to a character who on the surface seems totally insane and brutally savage,” director Eli Roth said in a statement.