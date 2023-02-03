‘Gears 6’ is reportedly The Coalition’s next game after two other titles were cancelled

Gears 6 is set to be the next video game that The Coalition works on.

The Canadian-based Microsoft studio has reportedly shifted its full attention to the next entry in the Gears Of War series. This is due to two other games that were in development having been supposedly cancelled.

Reporter Jeff Grubb made the claim during his Game Mess Mornings Twitch show yesterday (February 2), according to Video Games Chronicler. Grubb claimed that the Xbox studio was now going “full steam ahead” on Gears 6.

In May 2021 The Coalition said that it was preparing to transition to next-gen development using Unreal Engine 5. Shortly after this it was reported that the LinkedIn profile of one of the studio’s level designers claimed that they had been working on a “new IP”.

Grubb states that the The Coalition was at one point working on two since-cancelled projects in addition to carrying out support work on Halo Infinite and working with Epic on The Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 tech demo.

He said: “They have cancelled a smaller project, as well as another project, so there have been two games cancelled there. This was all reflected in the layoffs that happened at Microsoft, which did hit The Coalition a little bit.

“The studio is now going to move on fully to Gears 6. I say now, it has likely moved on to Gears 6 in full over the course of the last year, but definitely, that will be their next game.”

According to figures release by Microsoft, Gears Of War had sold more than 22million units and grossed more than $1billion (£819,213) when the company acquired the franchise from Epic Games in 2014.

Since buying the the series, Xbox has released two main entries in the form of 2016’s Gears Of War 4 and 2019’s Gears 5, both of which were developed by The Coalition. This is as well as Gears of War: Ultimate Edition and the turn-based tactics spin-off Gears Tactics.

In other Gears news, Netflix announced recently that it had partnered with The Coalition to release a number of Gears Of War projects including a live action film.

It said the movie would be followed by a Gears Of War adult animated series and possible further projects. The news was announced last November to coincide with the 16th anniversary of the Gears Of War franchise’s launch.