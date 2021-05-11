‘Gears Of War’ developer says it won’t announce a new game “for some time”

Gears Of War developer The Coalition has said that it won’t be announcing any new games in the near future.

In a recent blog post, the video game studio revealed that it has started to move its resources to focus on next-gen game development, specifically to the upcoming Unreal Engine 5 (UE5). The developer noted that this will give players “the best possible game performance using cutting-edge tools”.

“Gears Of War has always been at the front of Unreal Engine development – as a breakout 720p title for Xbox 360 through last year’s 120fps multiplayer update for Xbox Series X|S – and we’re excited to continue that tradition by developing on UE5 for multiple new projects in the coming years,” it said.

Advertisement

However, The Coalition also stressed that such a shift is a “big undertaking”, adding that it will not announce any new games or projects “for some time”. This appears to rule out any reveals from the developer at the upcoming E3 2021, although it did note in the post that it is currently working on “multiple new projects”.

Despite this, the developer said that more content for Gears 5 is “on the way”, with new characters, maps and special events in the works. “Through the end of the year, we will have store updates with exciting new content as well as featured playlists,” it said.

Epic Games, the creator of the Unreal Engine, showcased the capabilities of the forthcoming UE5 last year using real-time footage from a PlayStation 5 dev kit. The company’s chief technology officer Kim Libreri later said that games developed with the engine could achieve graphics “as believable and realistic as a movie”.