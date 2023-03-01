‘Gears Of War’ is returning with an untitled game in the works

A job listing at Microsoft-owned studio The Coalition has revealed that it is working on the next Gears Of War game, though the project is yet to be announced officially.

A job listing published yesterday (February 28) to Microsoft’s careers page lists a vacancy for a senior gameplay designer to work on Gears Of War at The Coalition.

The Canadian studio is looking for a “skilled and experienced gameplay designer” to help create an unannounced Gears Of War title.

“We are the official home of the Gears Of War franchise, and our objective is to forge the future of the IP and push the limits of Microsoft’s entertainment platforms and devices,” reads the listing.

Last month, it was reported that The Coalition was going “full steam ahead” on Gears Of War 6.

“The studio is now going to move on fully to Gears 6,” claimed journalist Jeff Grubb. “I say now, it has likely moved on to Gears 6 in full over the course of the last year, but definitely, that will be their next game.”

However, it’s yet to be confirmed if this unannounced job listing relates to Gears Of War 6.

The third-person shooter series has remained relatively quiet for several years, with 2020’s Gears 5 and strategy spin-off Gears Tactics being the latest games in the franchise.

The Coalition has worked on Gears Of War since Microsoft acquired the series from Epic Games in 2014. The studio’s name itself is a reference to The Coalition Of Ordered Governments, a group in the Gears series that players fight for.

Back in September, The Coalition pledged one per cent of all its future revenue to suicide prevention charities, with Crisis Text Line joining as the studio’s first partner.

