‘Genshin Impact’ contest offers cash prizes and trips to LA in return for music covers

Mihoyo has announced its World Quest: Music Showdown event, which offers cash prizes to Genshin Impact fans who can cover music from the game.

READ MORE: The best RPGs you can play in 2023

Open to Genshin Impact fans in North America and Europe, players will be able to submit their covers of Genshin Impact tracks until March 19.

As detailed on Mihoyo’s announcement page, participants will need to film themselves “playing songs from Genshin Impact using any instrument” and post it on Twitter, Tiktok or Facebook with the hashtags #AstraCarnival, #GenshinImpact and #MusicShowdown.

Advertisement

Contestants will also need to fill out this Google form to have their submissions counted.

As for prizes, Mihoyo has shared that winners will be invited to Los Angeles for a “multi-dimensional Genshin Impact music contest”. The first-place winner will also receive £1656 ($2000), while the second-place runner-up will get £1243 ($1500) and the third-place entry will get £828 ($1000).

Meanwhile, nine £100 Amazon gift cards will be awarded to the submissions with the most views, and 100 entrants have a chance of randomly receiving an in-game Blessing Of The Welkin Moon (30 days).

Entrants must be over 18 to take part, while anyone willing to attend the show in LA must be happy with being filmed.

Elsewhere, Genshin Impact fans continue to campaign for changes to the game’s latest playable character.

Advertisement

Posting under the #FixDehya campaign, players are claiming that Dehya has been launched in a significantly under-powered state and performs worse than existing characters.

Though the hashtag has been in use for several weeks, it continues to be used in hundreds of posts that want Mihoyo to address the community’s issues with Dehya.

Last month, the company announced that it had fired the voice actor behind Tighnari following allegations of sexual misconduct.

“At present, we are communicating with the voice recording agency regarding matters of casting and re-recording,” shared Mihoyo. “We will gradually replace Tighnari’s existing in-game voice lines, and issue these updates in the corresponding announcements.”

In other gaming news, Mark Zuckerberg has announced that Meta will be laying off 10,000 workers.