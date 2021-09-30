‘Genshin Impact’ developer responds to angry fans

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has been paying “close attention” to the recent backlash following the game’s anniversary event.

The anniversary event, which began on September 28, celebrates the first year of Genshin Impact. But it has already been widely criticised by fans for “exploiting” the community with raffle-like prize draws.

“We’ve been paying close attention to various feedback regarding Genshin Impact’s first anniversary,” reads a statement issued to GamesRadar.

It looks as though player frustrations have been met with some new plans for additional content – with miHoYo planning additional celebrations as the anniversary event goes on.

“We’ve already come up with more celebrations including the coming Genshin Impact online concert and thank-you gifts to express our gratitude for players’ support all the way along. The opinions and feedback from players and fans are really valuable to us, and we wish all fans will continue the adventure and collect more cherished memories in Teyvat.”

However, the anniversary celebrations are just the latest in a series of disappointments among the fans. Some players have reported complaints that recent five-star characters are just not up to scratch, while others have taken to review bombing Genshin Impact across both Google Play and Apple app stores.

Although Apple’s rating didn’t budge much, the Google Play listing saw Genshin Impact drop below three stars after a staggering number of negative reviews.

Still, it sounds as though miHoYo is listening to the community and has some new content planned to help ease frustrations. Whether or not this will win over the players remains to be seen. But it’s a good start, at least.

