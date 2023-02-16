‘Genshin Impact’ fires voice actor for “breach of contract” following sexual misconduct allegations

Genshin Impact developer Mihoyo has announced that Elliot Gindi will not voice Tighnari going forward, following sexual misconduct allegations surrounding the voice actor.

Last week (February 8), Gindi posted a statement claiming he was “deeply sorry” following allegations of sexual misconduct. In it, Gindi acknowledged “all of the screenshots” were legitimate and said his actions were “wrong and inappropriate.”

Mihoyo initially said it was looking for an “urgent solution” to the situation, and today (February 16) the studio has announced that it is moving to replace Gindi’s role in Genshin Impact.

I owe an apology Read: https://t.co/y6d3Z1KyQf — Elliot (@ElliotGindiVO) February 8, 2023

“After communications with the voice recording agency, we hereby confirm that Elliot Gindi, the English voice actor for Tighnari will no longer be voicing the character in subsequent versions due to a breach of contract,” shared Mihoyo.

“At present, we are communicating with the voice recording agency regarding matters of casting and re-recording. We will gradually replace Tighnari’s existing in-game voice lines, and issue these updates in the corresponding announcements.”

Responding to the announcement, Genshin Impact voice actor Cory Yee – the voice of Gorou – said it was a “sigh of relief”.

“Good riddance,” added Kit Harrison, who voices Sawada.

When allegations of Gindi’s behaviour came to light, Zach Aguilar – the voice actor behind Aether – said he felt “disappointed and angry” at the news.

“I have removed the stream with Elliot and will no longer be associating with him,” shared Aguilar. “I refuse to give someone like this a platform in any way. To use your power this way over fans is disgusting and shameful. My heart goes out [to] the victims of this situation.”

“If the victim reads this, thank you for doing such a brave thing by coming forward,” posted Jenny Yokobori, who voices Yoimiya. “I’m so sorry for how you were treated. Do not give up on your dreams. Your sexuality is valid.”

