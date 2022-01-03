‘Genshin Impact’ gets new Yun Jin character demo

MiHoYo has released a new Genshin Impact character demo trailer for the upcoming character, Yun Jin.

The teaser, titled “Yun Jin: The True Meaning of Opera”, depicts Yun Jin in the harbour city of Liyue performing for the citizens. The character talks about her love for opera before the video cuts to the action, showing Yun Jin wielding her polearm.

It looks like she will have several dancing-style attacks, including a spinning attack, while her ultimate ability seems to feature flags of some sort. Her character design also shows her wearing a Geo Vision – one of seven elemental powers in Genshin Impact – so Yun Jin’s fighting style will likely complement this as well.

You can check out the character demo below:

Yun Jin was announced in November 2021 and is the current director of Yun-Han Opera Troupe in Liyue. She is also a famous figure in Liyue Harbor’s opera scene. The artwork for Yun Jin was leaked early in 2021, so fans of Genshin Impact have been anticipating her announcement for a while.

Genshin Impact version 2.4 will be launching on January 5 and Yun Jin will be joining the playable character roster during this time. The update will also release alongside the returning Lantern Rite festival, where players will be able to help Yun Jin and other characters rebuild the Jade Chamber, as well as explore the floating city under the ocean – Enkanomiya.

Another character by the name of Shenhe will also be joining the free-to-play RPG in 2.4. This character will have the power of Cryo Vision and comes from a branch family of a clan of exorcists. Due to certain reasons, the Adeptus Cloud Retainer – a magical godlike being in Liyue – took her in as a disciple. Yun Jin will be a four-star character, while Shenhe will be a five-star.

