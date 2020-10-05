After taking the gaming world by storm last week, Genshin Impact has been downloaded at least 17million times since release.

The free-to-play RPG launched for PS4, PC, Android and iOS devices on September 28 and has already become a huge gaming sensation. Mobile analyst site, App Annie, tweeted various stats for the game. It was revealed that 17million players have already downloaded it on mobile devices within the first four days.

You can read the full tweet below:

Advertisement

Whilst no reports have been made in regards to the PS4 and PC figures, it’s apparent that the total figure is considerably higher than 17milion users have downloaded Genshin Impact.

Many fans have argued that the game does not need any money to progress through the story. However, industry analyst Daniel Ahmad has reported that the game is tracking to reach $100million by the end of October. He also suggested that the game is not just popular in its home market of Japan, “but also in Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, the US”.

Read his full analysis below:

Based on preliminary data, Genshin Impact is on track to gross more than $100m across all platforms by the end of this month. The game is successful not just in its home market, but also in Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, the US etc… Investment is paying off. https://t.co/AICi6Wbb46 — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) October 5, 2020

Speaking to IGN, Ahmad estimated that Genshin Impact has made $50million in its first week, and had 20million players pre-registering before launch.

Advertisement

“The game had more than 20 million pre-registrations prior to launch, of which more than 5 million were from outside China”, Ahmad explained to IGN. “This is a huge achievement not just for a Chinese developed game, but for a new original IP too.”

The free-to-play, multiplayer focused Among Us has also raised drastically in popularity over the past month. As a result, the developer has cancelled plans for a sequel to continue working on the original game.