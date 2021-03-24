Free-to-play RPG Genshin Impact has hit another new record, making over US $1billion in mobile revenue in just six months since it first launched.

According to Sensor Tower, this is the shortest period of time that a game on the App Store and Google Play has hit US $1billion in revenue.

The research company compared this to other games, such as Pokémon Go which took nine months to reach the same milestone, while Lineage 2: Revolution took ten months.

Despite this milestone, during the last 30 days Genshin Impact is actually ranked as the third highest revenue-generating title on the App Store and Google Play combined, behind PUBG Mobile and Honor of Kings.

Outside of China, miHoYo’s open-world RPG has been the No. 1 top grossing mobile game, earning more than US $129million internationally over the past 30 days.

Just at the start of March, Genshin Impact‘s mobile revenue had surpassed US $874 million.

Data on revenue generated on PC and PS4 are currently unknown, so the game’s overall profits are likely to be even greater.

The high profits are not however without huge costs. Based on a company presentation form miHoYo president Cai Haoyu, translated by Twitter user AeEntropy, Genshin Impact cost US $100million to make but continued development costs are expected to be around US $200million every year.

Elsewhere, Pokémon Go developer Niantic has announced that it is partnering with Nintendo to make an Pikmin AR game.