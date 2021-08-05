‘Genshin Impact’ latest five-star character gets brand new trailer

MiHoYo has released a brand new Genshin Impact character teaser for the upcoming five-star Pyro archer, Yoimiya.

The short cinematic titled ‘Yoimiya: The Queen of Summer on Narukami Island’ shows off the next playable character’s personality as well as her life on Narukami Island. Local’s speak highly of Yoimiya and we also get to see the archer’s affinity for shooting off fireworks in action.

Yoimiya made her first appearance in the free-to-play RPG in Patch 2.0, ‘The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia’ which also saw the addition of Genshin Impact‘s Japanese-inspired region, Inazuma.

Advertisement

On the official Genshin Impact website, Yoimiya is described as “the most skilled pyrotechnician in Inazuma” and is known as the “Queen of the Summer Festival”.

MiHoYo also confirmed that Yoimiya will be available in a new banner on August 10, allowing players to use their in-game Primogems (a form of currency) to roll with a chance to obtain her.

Yoimiya is the third five-star character to be added after Patch 2.0 along with Kaedehara Kazuha and Kamisato Ayaka.

As previously mentioned, Yoimiya is an archer and a burst damage dealer who can execute Pyro damage to her opponents. Her talents include her normal Firework Flare-Up attack, the Niwabi Fire-Dance, and her ultimate ability called Ryuukin Saxifrage – allowing her to leap into the air and firing rockets in an AoE Pyro attack.

MiHoYo also released a lengthy character biography online, sharing even more details about Yoimiya and her background.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, MiHoYo and Guerrilla Games have teamed up in a new crossover event to bring Horizon Zero Dawn protagonist, Aloy, to Genshin Impact.