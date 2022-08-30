‘Genshin Impact’ studio is “working on” fixing a ransomware exploit

HoYoverse is aware and working on a fix for a ransomware exploit tied to Genshin Impact, but there’s currently no word on when the problem will be solved.

The ransomware exploit – which uses malware to essentially lock off computer files and hold them ransom for payment – apparently uses Genshin Impact’s anti-cheat to deploy itself.

In terms of an incoming solution, HoYoverse recently responded to GamesRadar about the ransomware issue, explaining that it is currently looking into a fix and the best course of action.

“The HoYoverse team takes information security very seriously. We’re currently working on this case, and will find a solution as soon as possible to safeguard players’ safety and stop potential abuse of the anti-cheat function. We will keep you posted once we have further progress,” reads the statement.

The actual ransomware deployment was outlined by Trend Micro, which said one of Genshin Impact’s anti-cheats was being “abused to bypass privileges.”

