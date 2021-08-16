‘Ghost Of Tsushima’ gets delisted from PSN before Director’s Cut launch

Ahead of the release of the Director’s Cut, the original Ghost Of Tsushima has been delisted from the PlayStation Store.

As first spotted by Wiredup Report, it looks like Sucker Punch‘s 2020 action-adventure game has been quietly removed from the PlayStation Network Store. It’s been confirmed that both PS4 and PS5 versions of the game are currently unavailable for purchase (thanks GamesRadar).

The decision to delist the standard edition from the PlayStation Store was likely done to make room for the official launch of the Director’s Cut on August 20, pushing players to purchase the new version of the game instead of the standard edition.

Advertisement

Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut is set to launch on August 20 for PS4 and PS5 and will include the base game as well as the Iki Island expansion and a host of PS5-exclusive features such as 60 FPS gameplay and Japanese lip-sync.

Players who wish to play the original 2020 version of the game will need to acquire a physical copy of the game now that it’s missing from the PlayStation Store. It’s unclear at this time whether or not Sony is planning on adding it back to their online store in the future.

The Iki Island expansion is a brand new addition to the Ghost Of Tsushima story and will find the player travelling to the mysterious island of the same name. Iki will introduce new characters to meet and environments to explore, alongside new armour, mini-games, techniques, enemies, trophies and more.

Earlier this month, Sucker Punch announced that Ghost Of Tsushima: Legends, the co-op multiplayer mode, will be getting its own standalone release. The standalone version will launch for £15.99 ($19.99) on both PS4 and PS5 on September 3.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Spider-Man is still coming to Marvel’s Avengers this year, according to Crystal Dynamics.