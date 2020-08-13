‘Ghost Of Tsushima’ gets new Digital Deluxe upgrade add-on

Players who have purchased the Standard Edition of Sucker Punch’s Ghost Of Tsushima can now upgrade to the Deluxe Edition digitally for a small fee, Sony has announced.

Priced at USD $10.99, the upgrade will come with a PS4 theme, a Hero Of Tshushima Skin set, a digital art book and a 45-minute documentary featuring behind-the-scenes information about the creation of the game.

Sony has released a trailer of the Director’s Commentary documentary. Check it out below.

Advertisement

The complete list of upgrades available can be found below.

1 Technique Point

Charm Of Hachiman’s Favour

Hero Of Tsushima Skin Set: Golden Mask, Body Armour, Sword Kit, Horse (only available when starting a new game), Saddle

Digital Mini Art Book by Dark Horse

Director’s Commentary

Ghost Of Tsushima Samurai PS4 Theme

The Hero of Tsushima skin set gives players access to a golden face mask, a set of cosmetic armour, an exclusive sword kit and a gold horse. Sony notes: “If you purchase this bundle after you have already made progress in Ghost of Tsushima, you may no longer be able to choose your digital deluxe horse without starting a new save file.”

The technique point can be used to help players unlock one skill of their choice early on in the game. The Charm Of Hachiman’s Favor restores player health after each kill, making it useful for those that enjoy head-on combat.

In other PlayStation exclusive news, Naughty Dog has announced a new Grounded update for The Last Of Us Part II. The update will introduce two new ultra-difficult modes to the game: Grounded and Permadeath. Apart from that, the update will also include new game mods, such as One Shot, Slow Motion and more. The Grounded update goes live on Thursday, August 13.