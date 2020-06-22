‘Ghost Of Tsushima’ goes gold ahead of its launch next month

Developer Sucker Punch’s upcoming title Ghost Of Tsushima has gone gold ahead of its launch on July 17 for PlayStation 4.

The news comes for the company’s official Twitter page which celebrates the completion of the game as it begins shipping, ready for its release next month (July).

Check out the developers announcement here:

We’re thrilled to announce that #GhostOfTsushima has gone GOLD! This is the culmination of years of hard work from our team and we can’t wait to get it into your hands on July 17! pic.twitter.com/nidZvlqIIk — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 July 17 (@SuckerPunchProd) June 22, 2020

Ghost Of Tsushima is an open world action-adventure game with an emphasis on stealth. Players will control Jin Sakai, a samurai warrior in Japan during 1274 learning the unconventional fighting style known as the way of the Ghost.

The official description of the game reads: “The year is 1274. Samurai warriors are the legendary defenders of Japan—until the fearsome Mongol Empire invades the island of Tsushima, wreaking havoc and conquering the local population. As one of the last surviving samurai, you rise from the ashes to fight back. But honorable tactics won’t lead you to victory. You must move beyond your samurai traditions to forge a new way of fighting—the way of the Ghost—as you wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Japan.”

A recent PlayStation State Of Play stream gave players an insight into the world of Ghost of Tsushima featuring an extensive look at exploration, combat and customisation options. One of the key features Sucker Punch is trying to achieve is immersion. The gameplay provides context how that works through the wind directing players to the next objective and combat having visual cues for how to react.

The original release of Ghost Of Tsushima was originally the June 26, but was pushed back to July 17 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges it posed for the developers working from home.