‘Ghost Of Tsushima’ hits massive milestone for its 2-year anniversary

Sucker Punch Productions has confirmed that Ghost Of Tsushima has sold close to 10million copies since its release on July 17, 2020.

It may be no coincidence that the vast success rate of the open-world epic Ghost Of Tsushima coincided with the lockdown of the entire globe due to COVID-19, but Sucker Punch shared a host of impressive statistics that the game has reached to mark its two-year anniversary.

Amongst the news that the game has now sold 9.73million copies, a host of celebratory graphics shared by the developer showed that more than 540million duels had taken place, and players had spent in excess of 6437 years on horseback in-game.

Advertisement

Foxes have benefitted well from the game’s popularity, with over 75million being petted in-game and the impressive environment has been photographed over 78million times.

Speaking on Twitter, developer Sucker Punch said: “This weekend marks two years since the release of Ghost of Tsushima! We are blown away by all of the support since then and so grateful for all of you! Thank you to everyone who has played and shared this journey with us!”

This weekend marks two years since the release of #GhostOfTsushima! We are blown away by all of the support since then and so grateful for all of you! Thank you to everyone who has played and shared this journey with us! Here are just some of the amazing stats since launch: pic.twitter.com/DMgzYGTih1 — Sucker Punch Productions 🎮 Ghost of Tsushima (@SuckerPunchProd) July 15, 2022

They then shared the impressive statistics, and received words of encouragement and thanks from fans with some saying, “Thank you for making this legendary title,” and others asking when Ghost Of Tsushima 2 or a PC port will be announced.

It has been spotted that the latest version of the artwork on some retail outlets no longer features the “Only on PlayStation” wording that suggests a title is exclusive, although there have been no official announcements from Sucker Punch as of yet. Combining this information with the fact that previous PlayStation exclusive titles such as God Of War and Horizon: Zero Dawn have received PC ports in recent months, it’s looking hopeful for Ghost of Tsushima to follow suit at some point.

Alongside the removal of exclusivity being suggested, job listings were spotted for the second instalment back in March so it seems these queries from fans could soon be answered.

Advertisement

In other news, it’s coming up to one year since the Pokémon Unite multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) made its debut for mobile and Nintendo Switch, and a one-year anniversary celebration event is set to take place.