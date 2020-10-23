‘Ghost Of Tsushima: Legends’ co-op raid launches next week

Sucker Punch has announced that the four-player raid for Ghost Of Tsushima will launch next week to wrap up the story of its multiplayer mode, Legends.

The raid, called The Tale Of Iyo, will be released next Friday on October 30, although its exact launch time will be announced on a later date. The three-chapter raid will be the “culmination of the story in Ghost Of Tsushima: Legends” and will bring players straight to the realm of Iyo.

The mode, however, will not support matchmaking, so players will be required to gather their four-player team before heading into the raid. Sucker Punch also advises teams to have gear at “KI level 100 as an absolute minimum” before trying their hand at the challenge.

Alongside the reveal of The Tale Of Iyo, the developer has also released a new patch for Ghost Of Tsushima. The update fixes a number of bugs that caused network error pop-ups, progression problems and more. Check out the full list of fixes here.

Ghost Of Tsushima: Legends launched last week. The multiplayer mode added two-player story missions and four-player survival missions, as well as a slew of unlockable cosmetics and brand-new trophies for players to obtain.

Earlier this week, Sucker Punch released a new job listing which suggested that it’s working on a Ghost Of Tsushima sequel. The developer is looking for a narrative writer who has a “desire to write stories set in feudal Japan” as well as “knowledge of feudal Japanese history”.