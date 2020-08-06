‘Ghost Of Tsushima’ Patch 1.06 released, improves Traveler’s Attire

The second post-launch update for Ghost Of Tsushima has arrived, and brings with it standard bug fixes, text accessibility options and a buff of the game’s Traveler’s Attire.

Patch 1.06, which is now available worldwide, was announced through the official Ghost Of Tsushima website, alongside its complete list of patch notes. The most notable of the updates being made stems from the improvements being made to the Traveler’s Attire.

“The Traveler’s Attire has been enhanced to add new visual and audio cues hinting at nearby collectibles. These cues can replace or augment controller vibration in order to offer a better, more accessible experience,” states the patch note.

Patch 1.06 also expands the new Large Text accessibility option, which was introduced in the last update, to include additional prompts and objective text. A bug that caused players to get stuck in some Yarikawa tales has been fixed, as well as a bug that caused a black screen, preventing players progressing in certain tales. Patch 1.06 weighs in at 1.76GB.

The latest update comes just a week after the first post-release patch. Patch 1.05 introduced new difficulty modes, such as a lower intensity mode, and a “Lethal” mode that buffed all aspects of enemy combat.

Since the game’s release on July 17, Ghost Of Tsushima has become the fastest selling original IP debut for the PS4. Over its first three days, the game managed to shift 2.4 million copies, beating Horizon Zero Dawn, which only managed to sell 2.6 million within its first two weeks.