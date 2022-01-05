‘Ghost Of Tsushima’ shifts over 8 million copies in 18 months

It’s been announced that Ghost Of Tsushima has shifted over 8million copies since it was released in July 2020.

The milestone was announced by Sony as part of their CES 2022 conference.

Sharing the news, Sucker Punch Productions tweeted: “We’re thrilled and amazed that Ghost Of Tsushima has officially sold more than 8 million copies! Thank you so much to everyone who has played since launch! We are so incredibly appreciative and grateful for the support!”

We're thrilled and amazed that #GhostOfTsushima has officially sold more than 8 million copies! Thank you so much to everyone who has played since launch! We are so incredibly appreciative and grateful for the support! pic.twitter.com/AQfyqviBlK — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 Director's Cut Out Now! (@SuckerPunchProd) January 5, 2022

Advertisement

The original Ghost Of Tsushima was released July 2020. In March 2021, the game’s director Nate Fox shared the news that the title had sold over 6.5million copies. The game also became Sony’s fastest-selling original IP when it sold more than 2.4million units worldwide in its first 3 days of launch.

A remastered Director’s Cut of the game was release last year and featured the new Iki Island expansion, which presumably helped take the total sales figures for Ghost Of Tsushina over 8million.

The Iki Island expansion finds the player travelling to the mysterious island of the same name. Iki introduces new characters to meet and environments to explore, alongside new armour, mini-games, techniques, enemies, trophies and more.

Previously Playstation CEO Jim Ryan had said new IP launches like Ghost Of Tsushima are “a very risky move”.

Advertisement

“We’re making great games now and we certainly plan to continue making great games,” he said. “The thing with those blockbuster games is that they need a box office release. They cost more than $100m dollars to make these days and in order to be able to do that and bring new IP to the market you’ve got to have a box office release.”

It’s also been reported that Sony are working on a live action version of Ghost Of Tsushima, with John Wick director Chad Stahelski already attached.