‘Ghost Of Tsushima’ still slated for June, new gameplay details revealed

Sucker Punch has released new gameplay details for its upcoming samurai-ninja action game, Ghost Of Tsushima, alongside a confirmation for its scheduled June release date.

According to the latest issue of the Official PlayStation Magazine (via Twisted Voxel), the title is “on track” to meet its June 26 launch date. The report also revealed in-depth gameplay details about the game, including information on open-world exploration and how the company is redesigning the world.

Unlike other Sucker Punch games, such as the Infamous series, there will be no physical waypoints in the game. Instead, players will have to use physical landmarks and understanding of the game’s many locations to chart their journey.

Another intriguing tidbit concerns side-characters and allies. Apparently, the strength of a character’s bond to Ghost Of Tsushima protagonist Jin will be based solely on the player’s choices. If disagreements get too heated, for instance, Jin and an ally may end up trading blows, causing a rift in their relationship.

With regards to gameplay, the preview reveals that camps and occupied castles can be infiltrated either stealthily or with a full-on action approach. Myriad tools will allow gamers to enter and exit these areas undetected if the player so chooses.

Ghost of Tsushima will be published by Sony Interactive Entertainment on June 26 exclusively for the PlayStation 4.

