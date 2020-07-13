‘Ghost Recon: Breakpoint’ is getting AI teammates this week

Ubisoft has confirmed that AI teammates will be introduced into Ghost Recon: Breakpoint later this week.

The announcement was made during its Ubisoft Forward presentation on July 12 through a new trailer that details what players can expect from the update. The free update will go live on July 15, and will be available for all players.

Players will be able to add AI teammates to their squad as soon as they reach Erewhon for the first time, with three agents available: Fury, Fixit and Vasily. In addition to activating or dismissing these agents at will, players will also be able to customize them as soon as they’ve been unlocked.

AI teammate customisation will allow players to completely overhaul their physical appearance and gear, or add specific costumes to each agent. “Your teammates can be tweaked just as much as your main character,” Ubisoft noted in the announcement video. Customisation will also apply to gunsmith options.

Teammates will also shadow the player’s method of gameplay, be it stealth or an all-out assault. “They will always follow your behavior,” Ubisoft said. “If you decide to go stealth, they will equip silencers and crouch, or go prone when possible. But if you decide to go loud and open fire, they will stick by your side.”

Players will also be able to command their AI teammates to do specific things using four orders: Cleared Hot, Regroup, Hold Position and Go To. Cleared Hot will instruct players’ teammates to take out all enemies, while Go To will get teammates to advance to a specified location on the map.

Ubisoft’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint is currently available on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia.