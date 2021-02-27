Ghost Recon Breakpoint to receive new content in 2021

Ubisoft has announced that Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint will receive new updates throughout 2021.

Since launching in 2019, Ghost Recon Breakpoint has had a number of patches to improve the game after its rocky release.

A new Twitter post shared by the official Ghost Recon game account confirmed that new updates will be coming to the online shooter sometime this year.

“Since launch, our priority has been to address feedback from you, our players,” they wrote. “We added multiple updates to our Ghost Experience, which brought the Bullet Lure, Darkest Night, Golem Island exploration, and World Modifiers to name a few.

Ghosts, get ready for the next mission. We are excited to announce that there will be new content released this year! pic.twitter.com/dtkhVV7QxF — Ghost Recon (@GhostRecon) February 26, 2021

“We will keep working to add more to the game and offer you all some exciting content for the months to come. We are designing the future of our game based on your feedback and throwing in a few surprises into the mix! We will be sharing more details about what is to come in Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint in 2021 soon.”

Players can also expect a roadmap for Ghost Recon Breakpoint with specifics in the coming weeks.

In July of last year, Ubisoft released a free update which added AI teammates to the game. Players were able to add AI teammates to their squad, customise, and command them.

In other Ubisoft news, Watch Dogs: Legion’s multiplayer mode will be arriving next month. The free update will launch on March 9 for all available platforms and will allow players to enjoy a range of new features, including co-op modes, Tactical Ops missions and PvP.