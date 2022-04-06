Ubisoft has announced that Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint will not receive any further updates, and confirmed that “Operation Motherland” was the final piece of content.

Ubisoft released a statement on Twitter, as follows:

“First, we just want to say thank you for all the love and support you have brought to the game.”

“During the past two years, we released more than 11 updates and supported several unique initiatives. From the Ghost Experience, the return of AI Teammates, Special Operations with Sam Fisher; working with R6 operators in Operation Amber Sky, and lastly our “Plant a Tree project” we have been hard at work to add extra content for Ghost Recon Breakpoint”.

Hey Ghosts, we have an important message we would like to share with you all 👇 pic.twitter.com/kYeyVWVtgi — Ghost Recon (@GhostRecon) April 5, 2022

The statement continues:

“The last four months marked the release of our final piece of content: The brand new Operation Motherland mode, tons of new items including 20th anniversary iconic outfits and Quartz items for Ghost Recon Breakpoint.”

“We will continue to maintain our servers for both Ghost Recon Wildlands and Ghost Recon Breakpoint and we truly hope you will continue to enjoy the game and have fun playing in solo or co-op with your friends”.

Reaction to this news on Reddit (thanks, PCGamer) has been a mixture of anger, sadness, and acceptance.

One user said “That game was very precious to me and I hoped we will get some content. I loved this the open world tactical third-person-shooter style. I liked Wildlands and I liked Breakpoint as well. Good luck devs and I hope there will be another proper Ghost Recon game.”

Another was less positive, saying “Weren’t the Quartz items NFTs no one was looking for? Anyhow, I was still hoping for a content update, after they did something great for Odyssey. Guess that was wishful thinking. Still, there are things to fix.”

At the end of March a thread on the Ubisoft forums was started asking for one last update for the game, but given the Ubisoft statement, this isn’t going to happen.

Elsewhere, an Elden Ring farming exploit is causing players to ask for a patch.