‘Ghost Recon: Frontline’ and ‘Splinter Cell VR’ cancelled by Ubisoft

Ubisoft has shared that the development of Splinter Cell VR, Ghost Recon: Frontline and two other unannounced titles have been cancelled.

This was revealed during Ubisoft’s recent earnings call, where chief financial officer Frederick Duguet revealed Ubisoft would be undergoing “sizeable cost optimisation” in the upcoming fiscal year. With this in mind, Ghost Recon: Frontline, Splinter Cell VR and the two unannounced games have been cancelled so Ubisoft can put more resources into the company’s “biggest development opportunities” (via PC Gamer).

Splinter Cell VR was announced in late 2020 for release on Oculus devices. Little information was known about this title except that it was being developed by Red Storm in collaboration with various other Ubisoft subsidiaries. Very little information regarding the project was revealed following the game’s announcement and the title has now been cancelled.

Advertisement

Ghost Recon: Frontline was announced in October 2021, and was planned to be a free-to-play battle royale set in Tom Clancy’s Clancyverse. A beta test was scheduled soon after the game’s announcement but this was cancelled right before it was due to start. The game’s Twitter account has been silent ever since the announcement of the beta cancellation.

Following this news, Ubisoft’s release schedule is looking less robust than it previously did. Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope and Skull & Bones are releasing in October and November respectively. A remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time is in the works but a few months ago development was switched from Ubisoft Mumbai and Ubisoft Pune to Ubisoft Montreal, likely delaying the remake’s release once more.

In other news, Ubisoft’s Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has been delayed. While the game was originally planned to release alongside James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water in December, this will no longer be the case.