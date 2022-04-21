‘Ghostbusters VR’ takes the supernatural series to San Francisco

Ghostbusters VR is a single-player and co-op virtual reality take on the film franchise coming to the Meta Quest 2 some time within the next year.

Revealed during the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase yesterday (April 20), Ghostbusters VR will be a “new chapter in the Ghostbusters universe”.

According to the game’s new Oculus listing, Ghostbusters VR can be played alone or with up to three friends in co-op across the campaign. Developed by virtual reality game studio nDreams, the title will include “all the humour and frights from the beloved franchise”.

The trailer for Ghostbusters VR can be watched below:

Players will be tasked with running a Ghostbusters HQ in San Francisco, with the film franchise’s iconic Ecto-1 vehicle, proton pack weapon and P.KE. meter all making an appearance.

“If you’re looking to create a big, engaging multiplayer VR game that has to be experienced to be believed, who you gonna call? nDreams,” said Jake Zim, senior vice president of Virtual Reality, Sony Pictures Entertainment, who will be publishing the game.

“Virtual reality on Meta Quest 2 truly allows us to live out our dream of being a Ghostbuster. The world, the ghosts and the iconic tools and equipment deliver the ultimate VR adventure. And most importantly, busting ghosts with your friends is fun!”

Developer nDreams is known for titles like Little Cities, Far Cry VR and Phantom: Covert Ops. Ghostbusters VR will be released exclusively on the Meta Quest 2 within the next year.

A new Ghostbusters game called Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is set to release sometime this year as well, and it’s an asymmetrical multiplayer game developed by IllFonic.

In other news, the Taliban has banned both PUBG: Battlegrounds and TikTok in Afghanistan, after the group rose to power in the country last year.