‘Ghostrunner 2’ reveals brutal bosses and October launch in new trailer

Ghostrunner 2 revealed an October release date in its latest trailer, as well as the new motorcycle which will drastically change how combat and traversal plays out in the game.

Ghostrunner 2 resumes the story of Jack who was presumed to be dead at the end of the original game, one year after his apparent demise. Check it out below:

Advertisement

The sequel uses a dialogue system now, rewarding fans who are curious about the apocalyptic world that they are fighting for. Moreover, there are new skills that encourage players to problem-solve creatively and challenge themselves in reactive environments.

Nevertheless, enemies in Ghostrunner 2 will respond in different ways to the skills that Jack wields against them, raising the stakes with every combat encounter. The team has revamped the progression system too, however, details on that feature are light.

“Featuring intense fast-paced-push-forward combat, and deeply challenging gameplay, the sequel promises to up the ante from the original in every conceivable way, including, for the first time, motorcycle combat,” said publisher 505 Games.

“Bursting with new powers, upgradeable abilities, traversal mechanics, an expanded narrative, deeper world building, and devilish new enemies, Ghostrunner 2 is the ultimate power fantasy… every kill will be earned. Adapt to, and master the gameplay as only a cyber ninja would,” it concluded.

Ghostrunner 2 comes to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on October 26. Those who pre-order the Standard edition of the sequel (£34.99/$39.99) will get an in-game gift – the Traditional Katana Pack with a Red Eye Dragon and Golden sword and hand skin.

Advertisement

The Deluxe edition (£39.99/($49.99) has the same gift as well as Ahriman’s Katana, Modern Energy, Molten Blade and Gothic Blue sword and hand skins with a hand hologram showing the player’s username.

Lastly, the priciest of the lot is the Brutal edition (£59.99/$69.99). This includes all of the aforementioned extra content and 48 hours of early access, an Aqua Animated sword and hand skin, Design 24A motorcycle skin and the season pass for Ghostrunner 2.

In other gaming news, there will be an immersive BLACKPINK experience in Roblox, allowing fans to take selfies and recreate the choreography of the iconic K-pop girl group.