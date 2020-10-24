‘Ghostrunner’ to receive free next-gen upgrade next year

The upcoming wall-running cyberpunk game Ghostrunner will be getting a next-gen upgrade next year, 505 Games has announced.

News of the upgrade was announced via the game’s Twitter account, and it was revealed that all owners will be entitled to the enhancements for free. PS4 owners will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version for no extra charge, and Xbox One players will also be eligible to do the same to either the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. No specific date has been pinned outside of a 2021 window.

You can read the full announcement below:

Owners of the @PlayStation 4 & @Xbox One versions of Ghostrunner will receive a free upgrade to the next generation versions when they release in 2021! Pre-Order Now 🡾 https://t.co/GlPZoMjsna#BeGhostrunner#PS5 #XboxSeriesX pic.twitter.com/49yTJDz55d — Ghostrunner (@GhostrunnerGame) October 22, 2020

Despite being able to commit to a free upgrade here, 505 Games recently told players that they would be unable to do so with Control. At the time, the company cited its reasoning behind the decision being a result of numerous challenges and “blockers”.

“We quickly realised it was even more difficult to upgrade our current user base to next gen with full parity across platforms with our year-old game,” 505 Games explained. “Every avenue we pursued, there was some form of blocker and those blockers meant that at least one group of players ended up being left out of the upgrade for various reasons. As of today, we can’t offer an upgrade to everyone, and leaving any one group out feels unfair.”

As a result, any player who wishes to upgrade to the next-gen version of Control will be forced to rebuy the game in the Ultimate Edition, which also comes bundled with all post-launch content. The company has not stated the reason why Ghostrunner is capable of a free upgrade and Control is not.

Ghostrunner has also been confirmed to be arriving on the Nintendo Switch and will be released on October 27, alongside the PC, PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game.