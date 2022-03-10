‘Ghostwire: Tokyo’ launch trailer shows off hauntingly gorgeous city

A new trailer for Ghostwire: Tokyo has been unveiled at PlayStation‘s State of Play, and it looks stunning.

The new in-engine trailer for the game offers some insight into the visual style you will see when playing. At times, its use of magic to fend off foes is reminiscent of using plasmids in BioShock, but it looks far more gorgeous than that.

The game has players exploring a unique vision of Tokyo that a supernatural presence has disrupted. Players will explore the beautiful but dangerous city full of Yokai – vengeful spirits that prowl the streets for victims.

Besides fending off fearsome spirits, players also get to discover iconic landmarks like Shibuya Crossing and Tokyo Tower. It’s promised that they will be stunningly rendered with fantastic detail. Tokyo’s population has mysteriously vanished while the spirits rule, so it’s almost an opportunity to enjoy some uninterrupted tourism within the beautiful city.

Players will also get to wield some upgradeable elemental powers as well as ghost-hunting skills along the way.

On the PlayStation blog, Tango Gameworks director Kenji Kimura explains the team’s inspiration. “we were inspired by the history of the “noh-men” masks that were used in Japanese traditional performing arts”. “A human actor wears [the noh-mask] when performing the role of a non-human being, such as an oni or a ghost,” which is what you will see in the game.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is out on March 25, with preorders available now. Players who preorder either Ghostwire: Tokyo or Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition for PlayStation 5 will also receive the Hannya Outfit and platform-exclusive Premium Biker Outfit Pack for use in-game.

The Deluxe Edition features the Shinobi Outfit and Kunai Weapon items and the Streetwear Outfit Pack. Also, PlayStation Plus members can unlock the game three days early, providing they preorder the digital version.

In other gaming news, Capcom has announced Exoprimal. The squad-based multiplayer game has players battling dinosaurs in a not so distant future.